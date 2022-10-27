Shaw Communications Q4 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 27, 2022 5:35 PM ETShaw Communications Inc. (SJR), SJR.B:CABy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, October 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.26 (-48.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.01B (-26.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, SJR has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.
Comments