Marine Max surges 14% FQ4 topline record and guiding fiscal 2023 earnings above consensus
Oct. 27, 2022 11:50 AM ETHZOBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA1 Comment
- Marine Max (HZO) FQ4 revenue grew over 16% to a record $536.8M, beating consensus by $17.76M.
- Same-store sales grew over 11%, despite the difficulties presented by Hurricane Ian which impacted the company’s largest market, Florida.
- The revenue growth overall was driven by continued strong demand for boating and our selective acquisitions with exceptional strategic growth results.
- Gross margins of 36.7% driven by higher margin businesses
- Net income $38.4M vs. $32.8M, excluding Hurricane Ian related expenses, net income rose 28% to $42.0M.
- FQ4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.90 beats consensus by $0.65.
- Mr. W. Brett McGill continued, “The extraordinary efforts of MarineMax’s team members, coupled with the ongoing execution of our strategic initiatives, generated record fiscal year revenue of more than $2.3 billion, our highest yearly gross margin since inception, and record adjusted earnings per share of $9.00. We are very proud of these outstanding achievements and believe this further demonstrates the resiliency and diversification of our higher margin platform that is benefitting from our global market presence, premium brands, valuable real estate locations, exceptional customer service, technology advancements, strategic acquisitions, and our unwavering commitment to build on our strong company culture. The recent completion of the IGY Marina’s acquisition further strengthens our higher margin platform and resilient revenue streams for the future.”
- Fiscal 2023 guidance: EPS range expected to be $7.90 to $8.40 vs. consensus $7.70
- Stock has a SA Authors rating of Buy with commentary that says: 'MarineMax: Hidden Gem With Huge Upside'; Sell side rating of Buy with target price of $47.86; Quant rating of Hold with highest grades given to Valuation.
- Previously: MarineMax Non-GAAP EPS of $1.90 beats by $0.65, revenue of $536.76M beats by $17.76M (Oct. 27)
Comments (1)