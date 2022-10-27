WisdomTree Investments Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 27, 2022 11:55 AM ETWisdomTree Investments, Inc. (WETF)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.06 (-40.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $72.27M (-7.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, WETF has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.
