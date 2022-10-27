Newmark Group Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 27, 2022 11:56 AM ETNewmark Group, Inc. (NMRK)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.40 (-20.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $726.05M (-7.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NMRK has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.
