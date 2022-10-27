Carter's Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 27, 2022 11:57 AM ETCarter's, Inc. (CRI)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Carter's (NYSE:CRI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.71 (-11.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $853.63M (-4.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CRI has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.
