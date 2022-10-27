BHP (NYSE:BHP) and ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) will team up to test a new technology to reduce carbon emissions in steelmaking at two plants in Belgium and North America, Reuters reported Thursday.

The trials, at ArcelorMittal's (MT) Gent steel blast furnace in Belgium and another plant in North America, also involve Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCPK:MHVYF), which developed the carbon capture technology, and Mitsubishi Development, a supplier of steelmaking coal.

The partnership "is not a desktop exercise but a real world application in an operational plant," BHP Chief Commercial Officer Vandita Pant told Reuters.

Large mining companies have been partnering with tech firms and others in the supply chain to find ways to cut their carbon footprint and help reduce emissions in some of the most energy-intensive industries; BHP's (BHP) partnerships, for example, also include one with India's Tata Steel, which uses biomass as a source of energy.

BHP (BHP) "aggressively pared down its net debt load in fiscal 2022 and is a stellar free cash flow generator," Valuentum writes in an analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.