nVent Electric Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 27, 2022 12:02 PM ETnVent Electric plc (NVT)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.59 (+11.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $709.2M (+10.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NVT has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.
