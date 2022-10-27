Cowen Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 27, 2022 5:35 PM ETCowen Inc. (COWN)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.48 (-63.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $276.22M (-21.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, COWN has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.
