TAL Education Q3 2023 Earnings Preview
Oct. 27, 2022 12:05 PM ETTAL Education Group (TAL)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- TAL Education (NYSE:TAL) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $0.01 (-50.0% Y/Y) and consensus revenue estimate is $242.62M (-79.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TAL has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward revision. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward revision.
Comments