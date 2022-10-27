SPAC Bull Horn shareholders approve merger with biotech Coeptis Therapeutics

SPAC Bull Horn Holdings (NASDAQ:BHSE) stockholders have approved a planned merger with Coeptis Therapeutics (OTCPK:COEP) that will result in the oncology cell therapy developer uplisting its shares to Nasdaq.

Under the deal, which was announced in April, Coeptis shareholders will receive $175M in Bull Horn stock, subject to adjustments. Shares of the combined company are expected to trade on Nasdaq under the symbol COEP.

Coeptis shares currently trade OTC under the symbol COEP. The stock recently traded at $2.89, up 3%, at approximately 12:00 p.m. ET. Shares of Bull Horn, meanwhile, recently changed hands at $6.97, down 16% from Wednesday's close.

