ASE Technology trades flat after Q3 reports
Oct. 27, 2022 12:15 PM ETASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (ASX)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA2 Comments
- ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Q3 results show net revenues were NT$98,831M, up by 10% Y/Y and up by 4% sequentially.
- Cost of revenues was NT$150,654M, up from NT$126,051M last year.
- Cost: raw material cost totaled NT$102,158M, representing 54% of revenue; labor cost totaled NT$17,292M, representing 9% of revenue.
- Top 10 customers contributed 59% of our total net revenues.
- Gross margin decreased by 1.3 percentage points to 20.1%; Operating margin was 12.6%.
- Capital expenditures in 3Q22 totaled US$400M, of which $197M were used in packaging operations, $134M in testing operations, $50M in EMS operations and $19M in interconnect materials operations and others.
- Stock has a SA Authors rating of Buy with commentary that says: 'ASE Technology is not without its flaws, but it also has a number of positive attributes, including a generous dividend and low multiples.'; Sell side rating of Buy with target price of $47.86; Quant rating of Hold with highest grades given to Valuation and Revisions
- Previously (Oct. 27): ASE Technology GAAP EPADS of $0.26, revenue of NT$188.63B
Comments (2)