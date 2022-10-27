Evolution GAAP EPS beats, revenue misses
Oct. 27, 2022 12:17 PM ETEvolution AB (publ) (EVVTY)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Evolution AB (publ) press release (OTCPK:EVVTY): Q3 GAAP EPS of €1.02 (vs. €0.71 Y/Y) beats by €0.04.
- Revenue of €378.5M (+37.1% Y/Y) misses by €2.83M.
- "Our guidance at the beginning of this year was an EBITDA-margin in the 69-71 percent range for the full year. So far for the nine-month period margin is at 69.5 percent. I am satisfied with our delivery under the current circumstances. We make no change to our previously guided range of EBITDA margin of 69-71 percent for the full year," CEO Martin Carlesund said.
