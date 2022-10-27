Thermo Fisher Scientific cut to hold at Benchmark on Q4 concerns impacting 2023
Oct. 27, 2022 12:29 PM ETThermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Benchmark has downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) to hold from buy due to concerns over the company's performance this quarter.
- The firm does not have a price target.
- Analyst Robert Wasserman said the Q4 concerns relate to lower sales in Europe due to foreign exchange and other reasons, which also impacts his 2023 forecast. He is also worried about lower diagnostic demand as well as costs and inventory buildup in the life sciences industry.
- Looking ahead, he sees Q4 revenues of $10.4B, 3% lower than the year-ago period, and adjusted EPS of $5.16, compared to $6.54 in Q4 2021. In 2023, he is estimating revenue of $44.5B, up 1% year-over-year, with flat adjusted EPS of $23.00.
