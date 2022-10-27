Thermo Fisher Scientific cut to hold at Benchmark on Q4 concerns impacting 2023

Oct. 27, 2022 12:29 PM ETThermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Wall Street sign, New York City, USA

mbbirdy

  • Benchmark has downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) to hold from buy due to concerns over the company's performance this quarter.
  • The firm does not have a price target.
  • Analyst Robert Wasserman said the Q4 concerns relate to lower sales in Europe due to foreign exchange and other reasons, which also impacts his 2023 forecast. He is also worried about lower diagnostic demand as well as costs and inventory buildup in the life sciences industry.
  • Looking ahead, he sees Q4 revenues of $10.4B, 3% lower than the year-ago period, and adjusted EPS of $5.16, compared to $6.54 in Q4 2021. In 2023, he is estimating revenue of $44.5B, up 1% year-over-year, with flat adjusted EPS of $23.00.
  • Read why Seeking Alpha contributor Jarco Vianen calls Thermo Fisher (TMO) an "acquisition machine."

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.