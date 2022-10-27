Actively managed ETFs pull in more than $8B in September
Actively managed exchange traded funds listed globally accumulated more than $8B of net new investor capital for the trading month of September. The segments addition of cash also signaled the spaces 30th consecutive month of inflows.
For September, actively managed funds garnered a total of $8.8B, which was slightly higher than August’s intake of $8.6B. Moreover, the influx of capital also brought actively managed ETFs year-to-date inflows to $88.82B.
The 2022 inflows towards actively managed ETFs marks the second-highest yearly intake on record behind 2021’s inflows of $110.65B.
Of the roughly 1,000 actively managed exchange traded funds that are available to investors, the ten largest funds combined amassed $2.8B during September. See the ten largest ETFs by assets under management along with their year-to-date performance.
No. 10: Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) -8.2%.
No. 9: First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) -0.6%.
No. 8: ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) -60.7%.
No. 7: BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) -0.8%.
No. 6: Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) +22.1%.
No. 5: Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) -3.2%.
No. 4: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ETF (NYSEARCA:MINT) -2.9%.
No. 3: JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) -14.2%.
No. 2: Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) -16.9%.
No. 1: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) -0.7%.
In broader financial news, U.S. stocks trade mixed in a choppy trading session on Thursday.
