Actively managed ETFs pull in more than $8B in September

Oct. 27, 2022 12:36 PM ETARK Innovation ETF (ARKK), JEPI, JPST, MINTICSH, FTSM, PDBC, DFAC, DFAT, DFUVBy: Jason Capul, SA News Editor3 Comments

Financial term ETF (Exchange traded fund) on blue and green finance background. Trend Up and Down, Flat

Vladimir Zakharov/iStock via Getty Images

Actively managed exchange traded funds listed globally accumulated more than $8B of net new investor capital for the trading month of September. The segments addition of cash also signaled the spaces 30th consecutive month of inflows.

For September, actively managed funds garnered a total of $8.8B, which was slightly higher than August’s intake of $8.6B. Moreover, the influx of capital also brought actively managed ETFs year-to-date inflows to $88.82B.

The 2022 inflows towards actively managed ETFs marks the second-highest yearly intake on record behind 2021’s inflows of $110.65B.

Of the roughly 1,000 actively managed exchange traded funds that are available to investors, the ten largest funds combined amassed $2.8B during September. See the ten largest ETFs by assets under management along with their year-to-date performance.

No. 10: Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) -8.2%.

No. 9: First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) -0.6%.

No. 8: ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) -60.7%.

No. 7: BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) -0.8%.

No. 6: Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) +22.1%.

No. 5: Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) -3.2%.

No. 4: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ETF (NYSEARCA:MINT) -2.9%.

No. 3: JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) -14.2%.

No. 2: Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) -16.9%.

No. 1: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) -0.7%.

In broader financial news, U.S. stocks trade mixed in a choppy trading session on Thursday.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.