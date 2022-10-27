SPAC Mana Capital closes merger with medtech Cardio Diagnostics

Oct. 27, 2022 12:40 PM ETCardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (CDIO)By: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

Close-up Shot of a Monitor With EKG Data. Male Athlete Runs on a Treadmill with Electrodes Attached to His Body while Sport Scientist Holds Tablet and Supervises EKG Status in the Background.

gorodenkoff/iStock via Getty Images

SPAC Mana Capital Acquisition Corp. (MAAQ) has closed on its merger with medtech developer Cardio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CDIO).

Mana shareholders voted to approve the deal on Oct. 25, with shares of the newly combined company commencing trade the following day under the symbol CDIO. The stock recently changed hands at $2.84, down 26% from Wednesday's close.

Mana and Cardio Diagnostics announced plans to merge in May through a deal that estimated the post-transaction equity capitalization of the company at $175M, assuming no redemptions.

In August, Mana's board extended the deadline to consummate its combination with Cardio Diagnostics to Sept. 26.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.