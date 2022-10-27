SPAC Mana Capital Acquisition Corp. (MAAQ) has closed on its merger with medtech developer Cardio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CDIO).

Mana shareholders voted to approve the deal on Oct. 25, with shares of the newly combined company commencing trade the following day under the symbol CDIO. The stock recently changed hands at $2.84, down 26% from Wednesday's close.

Mana and Cardio Diagnostics announced plans to merge in May through a deal that estimated the post-transaction equity capitalization of the company at $175M, assuming no redemptions.

In August, Mana's board extended the deadline to consummate its combination with Cardio Diagnostics to Sept. 26.