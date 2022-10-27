Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) -3.7% in Thursday's trading after swinging to a Q3 GAAP loss, including a $952M impairment charge related to the sale of its 21.3% stake in the Fort Hills oil sands project to Suncor for ~C$1B.

Q3 loss attributable to shareholders totaled C$195M (US$143.9M), or C$0.37/share, swinging from a profit of C$816M, or C$1.53/share, in the year-ago quarter, and revenues jumped more than 17% Y/Y to C$4.67B.

Teck (TECK) said its copper business unit's gross profit fell 50% Y/Y, primarily due to an 18% drop in average realized copper prices to US$3.49/lb and a 12% decline in sales volumes to 67.3K metric tons due to the timing of shipments.

Q3 gross profit in the company's zinc business unit rose 9% Y/Y, due primarily to a 45% increase in zinc sales volumes of 235.2K tons from the Red Dog mine and a 6% gain in average realized zinc prices of US$1.44/lb.

Q3 gross profit in the steelmaking coal business increased 37% Y/Y as realized prices for steelmaking coal prices averaged US$304/ton and sales volumes totaled 5.6M tons.

Teck (TECK) cut guidance for full-year steelmaking coal production to 22M-22.5M metric tons from its earlier forecast of 23.5M-24M tons, as the Elkview steelmaking coal operation suffered a structural failure of its plant feed conveyor in late September, which it expects will reduce production by ~1.5M tons for the year.

The miner expects the Elkview plant to restart production in late November after substantially completing the sourcing of materials and labor to conduct the replacement.

Teck's (TECK) NYSE stock price return shows a 19% YTD gain and a 24.5% increase during the past year.