KION GROUP AG reports Q3 results

Oct. 27, 2022 12:45 PM ETKION GROUP AG (KIGRY)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
  • KION GROUP AG press release (OTCPK:KIGRY): Q3 Net loss of €92.9M, compared to income of €139.6M Y/Y.
  • Revenue of €2.71B (+5.4% Y/Y).
  • In view of the continued deterioration of the macroeconomic environment and lingering uncertainty in the sales markets, combined with the escalating energy crisis, persistent disruption in the supply chains, and risks associated with further rises in procurement costs, the predictions for the business performance of the Group and the operating segments in the remainder of the year continue to be subject to significant uncertainty, the company said.

