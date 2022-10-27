Cases of monkeypox in the US have been on a steady decline since peaking in August, CDC data shows.

As of Oct. 26, the 7-day moving average of daily cases was 30. That's down from a 7-day moving average peak of 446 on August 7.

As of Oct. 26, HHS' Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR) has shipped ~851.3K vials of Bavarian Nordic's (OTCPK:BVNKF)(OTCPK:BVNRY) Jynneos vaccine to states. The CDC reports just over 1M doses have been administered (The discrepancy is because the shot has been given intradermally since August, using one-fifth of the amount that would be used if given subcutaneously, to stretch out supply.).

ASPR has previously stated it will make 1.1M vials available.

After hitting a 52-week high of $58.02 on Aug. 4, Bavarian Nordic (OTCPK:BVNRY) shares are down 48% since then.

SIGA Technologies, the maker of TPOXX, a smallpox therapy that can be used to treat monkeypox, is also down ~66% since its 52-week high of $26.96 on Aug 15.

