Imperial Oil Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 27, 2022 12:48 PM ETImperial Oil Limited (IMO), IMO:CABy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is C$2.85 (+120.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is C$13.52B (+32.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, IMO has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.
