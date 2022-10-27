U.S. Silica Holdings Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 27, 2022 12:50 PM ETU.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (SLCA)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- U.S. Silica Holdings (NYSE:SLCA) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.35 (+259.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $401M (+50.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SLCA has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.
