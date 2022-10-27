Nikola, Xpeng, Sono and Wallbox drop again as EV stock enthusiasm wavers

The electric vehicle sector saw selling pressure again on Thursday with the upcoming reports out of the sector creating some anxiety on top of the ongoing macroeconomic and supply chain headaches.

Sono Group (SEV) fell 5.19% to $1.42 to mark a new 52-week low.

Wallbox N.V. (WBX) shed 4.95% to $6.90 vs. the 52-week trading range of $5.65 to $21.47.

Phoenix Motors (PEV) dropped 8.82% vs. the 52-week trading range of $1.52 to $8.48.

XPeng (XPEV) tracked 8.18% lower vs. the 52-week trading range of $6.25 to $56.45.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) peeled off 2.45% with the company's earnings report lined up for November 3.

