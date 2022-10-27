Datasea gets ~$20.5M sales agreement with an online distributor for Hailijia Air Purifiers
Oct. 27, 2022 12:56 PM ETDTSSBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Datasea (DTSS) announced that Shuhai Jingwei (Shenzhen) Information Technology, a subsidiary of the Chinese operating company contractually controlled by the company, has entered into a sales agreement with Shanghai Chengming Shengyuan Biotechnology to provide Hailijia air purifiers.
- The agreement sets forth the terms for the purchase of no less than 100,000 units of Hailijia air purifiers with the purchase value of no less than RMB150M (~$20.5M) from November 2022 to November 2023.
- Chengming Shengyuan will promote and distribute Hailijia air purifiers mainly through e-commerce platform.
- Zhixin Liu, CEO stated, “The sales agreement represents a successful outcome of Datasea’s strategy to unlock the full, long-term commercial value of our technologically advanced air purifiers. Datasea’s acoustic intelligence has been integrated into various business lines that are well-positioned for continued success as they pursue their individual strategic priorities. Starting with Hailijia air purifiers, acoustic intelligence powered products will provide the Company revenue generating opportunities, promotes and extends the Company’s brand deeper into the market.”
