Exxon and Chevron Q3 preview: Another strong quarterly show ahead on oil price strength

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) and Chevron (NYSE:CVX) are scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 28th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $4.85 for Chevron (vs $2.96 in Q3 2021) and the consensus revenue estimate is $61.44B (vs $44.71B). Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.

Exxon, meanwhile, has a consensus EPS Estimate is $3.80 (+140.5% Y/Y) and consensus revenue estimate is $102.96B (+39.5% Y/Y). Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward.

Chevron crushed Q2 estimates for both adjusted earnings and revenues, lifted by the highest prices for oil and natural gas in at least a decade. The quarter marked its biggest-ever quarterly net earnings, $11.62B, or $5.95/share, nearly quadrupling the $3.08B, or $1.60/share, amassed in the same period last year.

Exxon too easily exceeded estimates for Q2 adjusted earnings and revenues, reaping the rewards from surging oil and natural gas prices alongside rising demand. It is expected to report another strong quarter on October 28, putting it on track for a record $54.8B annual profit this year, according to IBES Refinitiv.

Earlier this month Jefferies upgraded shares to Buy from Hold expecting the company to maintain strong free cash flow generation through 2027, driven by growth in upstream volumes, high grading chemicals and refining margins.

Oil prices have stayed elevated over the quarter. Morgan Stanley expects Brent "will find its way to $100/bbl quicker than we estimated before" as the combined impact of the production cut and the European Union's embargo on Russian output suggests a tighter oil market ahead.

Over the last 2 years, Exxon has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time. Chevron has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.