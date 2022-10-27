Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX explores sablecoin rollout in 'not-too-distant future'

Oct. 27, 2022 1:11 PM ETBUSD (BUSD-USD), USDT-USD, USDC-USD, HOODBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Wooden blocks with "STABLE" text of concept and coins.

Seiya Tabuchi

  • Sam Bankman-Fried hinted that his cryptocurrency exchange, FTX, is exploring creating its own stablecoin, a digital token designed to be tied to the value of another asset like the U.S. dollar, he told The Big Whale in an interview Thursday.
  • "It's very likely" that FTX will develop a stablecoin through a partnership and possibly launch one in the "not-too-distant future," the 30-year-old billionaire investor said.
  • A slew of major crypto exchanges have already launched their own stablecoins, such as Binance's BUSD (BUSD-USD) issued by Paxos. The market cap of such coins totaled $147.6B at the time of writing, according to CoinMarketCap data, with tether (USDT-USD) ($68.9B) and USD Coin (USDC-USD) ($43.9B) accounting for around 75% of that total.
  • Elsewhere, Bankman-Fried ruled out FTX's potential takeover of retail trading app Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) after he acquired a 7.6% stake in the company in mid-May.
  • FTX did not immediately respond to Seeking Alpha's request for comment.
  • In September, SBF said the real pain in cryptos is likely over.

