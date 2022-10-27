YMAB and FDMT among mid-day movers
- Gainers: UserTesting (USER) +93%.
- AgroFresh Solutions (AGFS) +71%.
- Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC) +48%.
- View (VIEW) +29%.
- 4D Molecular Therapeutics (FDMT) +28%.
- Impinj (PI) +26%.
- Oceaneering International (OII) +20%.
- Community Health Systems (CYH) +20%.
- Context Therapeutics (CNTX) +17%.
- The Greenbrier Companies (GBX) +18%.
- Losers: Core Scientific (CORZ) -75%.
- Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (BW) -33%.
- World Acceptance Corporation (WRLD) -24%.
- Ucommune International (UK) -24%.
- Meta Platforms (META) -22%.
- TransCode (RNAZ) -20%.
- Wolfspeed (WOLF) -21%.
- Sleep Number (SNBR) -20%.
- Carriage Services (CSV) -20%.
- Y-mAbs (YMAB) -19%.
