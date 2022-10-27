YMAB and FDMT among mid-day movers

Oct. 27, 2022 1:14 PM ETOII, WOLF, GBX, AIMC, CYH, CSV, SNBR, WRLD, META, AGFS, BW, PI, YMAB, FDMT, UK, CORZ, RNAZ, VIEW, CNTX, USERBy: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Gainers: UserTesting (USER) +93%.
  • AgroFresh Solutions (AGFS) +71%.
  • Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC) +48%.
  • View (VIEW) +29%.
  • 4D Molecular Therapeutics (FDMT) +28%.
  • Impinj (PI) +26%.
  • Oceaneering International (OII) +20%.
  • Community Health Systems (CYH) +20%.
  • Context Therapeutics (CNTX) +17%.
  • The Greenbrier Companies (GBX) +18%.
  • Losers: Core Scientific (CORZ) -75%.
  • Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (BW) -33%.
  • World Acceptance Corporation (WRLD) -24%.
  • Ucommune International (UK) -24%.
  • Meta Platforms (META) -22%.
  • TransCode (RNAZ) -20%.
  • Wolfspeed (WOLF) -21%.
  • Sleep Number (SNBR) -20%.
  • Carriage Services (CSV) -20%.
  • Y-mAbs (YMAB) -19%.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.