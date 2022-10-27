Carriage Services stock slides as volumes, margins bleed after death rates normalize
Oct. 27, 2022 1:19 PM ETCarriage Services, Inc. (CSV)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) shares fell sharply on Thursday after the company posted earnings miss, impacted by the decline in funeral-cemetery contracts and lower margins following the normalization of death rates from the elevated pandemic levels.
- Revenue of $87.5M (-7.9% Y/Y) missed by $0.6M.
- By Segment: Funeral Same Store Revenue, $51.3M (-10.6% Y/Y); Funeral Acquisition Revenue, $7.8M (+2.1% Y/Y); Cemetery Same Store Revenue, $15.4M (-5.8% Y/Y); and Financial Revenue, $5.8M (+3.4% Y/Y).
- Funeral same store contracts declined 12.8% year-over-year alongside a 27% loss in EBITDA to $18.7M.
- Funeral Same Store EBITDA Margin contracted 820 basis points to 36.5%.
- Cemetery GAAP operating income margin fell 700 basis points to 32.5% when compared with same quarter last year.
- Non-GAAP EPS of $0.45 missed consensus by $0.08.
- The company had adjusted free cash flow margin of 18.9%, a decrease of 840 basis points.
- Forward Looking Statement: "Because there are various conflicting volume, revenue and margin crosscurrents in our near-term outlook, primarily related to normalizing death rates and expected acquisition activity, we are not updating our Rolling Four Quarter Outlook in this release," the company said.
- Carriage Services said it expects to resume its rolling four outlook on the release of full-year results scheduled for Feb. 2023.
- CSV stock is down 20% on Thursday to trade at $25.66 vs. consensus of $25.66-$90.54.
- On Aug. 31, Seeking Alpha Quant Rating System flagged the warning that CSV is at high risk of performing badly as it is negative EPS revisions and is overpriced when compared to other consumer discretionary stocks.
- Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating of Strong Sell on Carriage Services (CSV) had set the stock analysis stand apart from Wall Street's Strong Buy.
- Stock has lost over 25% in the past three months.
