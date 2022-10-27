Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) now expects its total costs for integrating Ameritrade clients to $2.4B-$2.5B, about 10% higher than it anticipated 18 months ago, CEO Walt Bettinger said Thursday during the company's Fall Business Update.

Part of that increase is from inflation. Russia's invasion of Ukraine also contributed, he said. Before the war, Schwab (SCHW) was using Russian-based engineers to help with converting Ameritrade clients to Schwab. With the start of the war, the company stopped using those engineers.

Training new engineers was "very costly," Bettinger said, but "it's the right thing to do."

The company is on track to begin Ameritrade client conversion as soon as February 2023. It continues to target annual expense synergies of $1.8B-$2.0B, and expects to achieve the majority of remaining synergies by the end of 2024.

Update at 1:33 PM ET: For Q4, its net interest margin could expand into the mid-210 basis point zone, Chief Financial Officer Peter Crawford said. Net interest revenue is expected to reach $3B in Q4 "even as deposits decline from the prior quarter and we allow for limited FHLB utilization."

Even with the inflationary forces, the company still expects full-year spending plan on 7%-8% growth on an adjusted basis.

Under the current forward curve, the company's NIM could rise above 2.50% by the end of next year "with further expansion beyond 3.00% during the back half of 2025.

Schwab (SCHW) stock is up 4.6% at 1:43 PM ET.

1:36 PM ET: During the presentation, both Bettinger and Crawford played down the effect of client cash-sorting on the company's earnings. "There's been a lot of commentary about cash-sorting, making it sound like a bad thing," he said. "We encourage these moves," he said as the company helps them to position their cash in higher-yielding options.

1:40 PM ET: The company expects limited use of Federal Home Loan Bank facility, viewing it as a very short-term measure. It also continues to believe that the overall magnitude of sorting isn't likely to exceed its experience through the prior cycle "and we have ample sources of liquidity," Crawford said.

The Schwab (SCHW) management expects to continue opportunistic return of excess capital though share repurchases and/or the redemption of preferred stock.

1:50 PM ET: They expect to realize ~60-65% of expense synergies from the Ameritrade acquisition by the end of this year, with the rest by the end of next year.

1:55 PM ET: Event concludes.

