Criteo S.A. Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 27, 2022 1:23 PM ETCriteo S.A. (CRTO)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.48 (-25.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $224.77M (+6.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CRTO has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 3 downward.
