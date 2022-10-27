Newell Brands Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 27, 2022 1:24 PM ETNewell Brands Inc. (NWL)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.47 (-13.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.25B (-19.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NWL has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward.
Comments