W.W. Grainger Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 27, 2022 1:25 PM ETW.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $7.25 (+28.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.87B (+14.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GWW has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 0 downward.
