Bloomin' Brands Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 27, 2022 1:25 PM ETBloomin' Brands, Inc. (BLMN)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Bloomin' Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.34 (-40.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.05B (+4.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BLMN has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward.
