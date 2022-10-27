NextEra Energy Q3 earnings preview: All eyes on outlook after Hurricane Ian impact

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) is scheduled to announce Q3 results on Friday, Oct. 28, before market open.

Consensus EPS estimate is $0.80 (+6.7% Y/Y) and consensus revenue estimate is $5.77B (+32% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, NEE has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and revenue estimates 13% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 2 downward.

NextEra (NEE) shares were flat after the firm reported mixed Q2 results and reaffirmed its FY adj. earnings guidance.

Investors will look out for guidance after the impact of Hurricane Ian on NextEra's (NEE) unit Florida Power & Light's operations.

FPL restored power to most homes and businesses in its territory that lost service in the aftermath of the hurricane. There was no significant structural damage at any of its power plants.

NextEra (NEE) stock fell after the firm said it plans to sell $2B of equity units.

Analyst views:

SA contributor High Yield Investor rates NextEra (NEE) Hold as it may only look interesting to investors who want minimal risk and favor growth.

Shares of NextEra (NEE) declined 17% YTD, underperforming the S&P 500 Utilities index by a wide margin.