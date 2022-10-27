PBF Logistics posts Q3 results miss
Oct. 27, 2022 3:13 PM ETPBF Logistics LP (PBFX)By: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
- PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX), the MLP of PBF Energy, missed both Q3 revenue and EPS expectations on Thursday.
- Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.55 was below street consensus by 6 cents and revenue of $89.57M was nearly $1M lower than analyst estimates.
- Key metrics: Q3 DCF $43.9M vs $46.8M, Adj EBITDA $54.6M (-7% Y/Y).
- PBFX also declared a quarterly distribution of $0.30 per unit, payable on Nov. 18, 2022, to unitholders of record at close of business on Nov. 7, 2022.
- PBFX up 89.9% this year as of Wednesday's close.
- Shares +2%
