NextEra Energy Partners Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 27, 2022 1:32 PM ETNextEra Energy Partners, LP (NEP)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, Oct. 28, before market open.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $0.71 and the consensus revenue estimate is $351.99M (+39.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, NEP has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and revenue estimates 0% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward.
- SA contributor Wolf Report is bullish on NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) as it is cheap and has a realistic upside based on earnings growth or multiple expansion/reversion.
