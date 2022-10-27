Pilbara Minerals reports Q1 results

Oct. 27, 2022 1:34 PM ETPilbara Minerals Limited (PILBF)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • Pilbara Minerals (OTCPK:PILBF): Increased production and sales generate a significant $783.7M contribution towards a cash balance of $1.375 billion, as works commence on the P680 Project.
  • Production - 147,105 dry metric tonnes (dmt) of spodumene concentrate (16% increase from the June Quarter 2022: 127,236 dmt).
  • Sale of 45,041 dmt of “middlings” product (SC1.2 concentrate), which was produced during commissioning of the Ngungaju Plant.
  • Average realised sales price of US$4,266/dmt SC5.3 basis (CIF China) achieved for spodumene concentrate shipped. This equates to a reference price of US$4,813/dmt  on an SC6.01 basis (CIF China) when adjusted pro-rata for lithia content (June 2022 Quarter: US$4,267/dmt SC6.0 basis (CIF China)).

