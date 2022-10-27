Shares of Gen Z hotel operator Selina Hospitality (NASDAQ:SLNA) shot up 315% Thursday afternoon before being halted for volatility following its merger with SPAC BOA Acquisition Corp. (BOAS).

Selina shares opened at $9.75, soaring to a high of $37.87 before being halted for volatility at 1:36 p.m. ET. It closed at $9.13 on Wednesday, the last trading session before the merger closed.

BOA announced on Monday that its shareholders had voted in favor of the merger, which had pegged the equity value of the combined company at around $1.2B. Shares of the combined company began trading on Thursday.

Selina and BOAS announced plans to merge in December 2021. Selina is expected to generate revenue of $1.2B by 2025.