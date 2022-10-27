Chart Industries Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 27, 2022 1:46 PM ETChart Industries, Inc. (GTLS)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.31 (+61.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $447.09M (+36.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GTLS has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 14 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 11 downward.
