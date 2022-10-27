Google acquires AI avatar startup Alter for ~$100M

Oct. 27, 2022

  • Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has acquired AI avatar startup Alter for about $100M, TechCrunch reported on Thursday citing a source familiar with the matter.
  • A Google spokesperson confirmed the acquisition, but declined to divulge the financial terms of the deal. The transaction was completed around two months ago, as per the source.
  • Alter, which started off as Facemoji, helps creators and brands express their virtual identity. The US and UK-headquartered startup will enable Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) to improve and ramp up its content offerings, a person familiar with the matter said.
  Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) shares were down 2%

