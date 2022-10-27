Barnes Group Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 27, 2022 1:46 PM ETBarnes Group Inc. (B)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Barnes Group (NYSE:B) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.49 (-10.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $324.93M (-0.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, B has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.
