MSA rises 17% on better-than-expected Q3 result
- MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) is trading 17% higher after the company posted better-than-expected Q3 result.
- The company posted Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.45, which beat by $0.21, while revenue rose 12.2% Y/Y to $381.69M, and beat by $7.02M.
- GAAP earnings were $45M or $1.14 per diluted share, compared to $21M or $0.54 per diluted share in the same period a year ago.
- MSA funded $18M of dividends on its common stock and deployed $2M for share repurchases in the quarter.
- "We continued to see robust demand with double-digit order growth across the business. Overall, we ended the quarter with record backlog and a book-to-bill above 1x resulting from strong demand and ongoing supply chain challenges," the company said.
