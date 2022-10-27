MSA rises 17% on better-than-expected Q3 result

Oct. 27, 2022 1:47 PM ETMSA Safety Incorporated (MSA)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) is trading 17% higher after the company posted better-than-expected Q3 result.
  • The company posted Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.45, which beat by $0.21, while revenue rose 12.2% Y/Y to $381.69M, and beat by $7.02M.
  • GAAP earnings were $45M or $1.14 per diluted share, compared to $21M or $0.54 per diluted share in the same period a year ago.
  • MSA funded $18M of dividends on its common stock and deployed $2M for share repurchases in the quarter.
  • "We continued to see robust demand with double-digit order growth across the business. Overall, we ended the quarter with record backlog and a book-to-bill above 1x resulting from strong demand and ongoing supply chain challenges," the company said.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.