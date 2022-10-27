Old Republic trades higher on Q3 earnings beat

Insurance underwriter Old Republic International (ORI) was trading ~2% higher after reporting a Q3 earnings beat.

Q3 non-GAAP EPS of $0.68 beats by $0.08. Net premiums earned of $1.94B (-5.8% Y/Y) beats by $150M.

Net premiums and fees earned were down 5.5%, with the general insurance segment's net earned premiums growing 7.1% and title insurance segment's net premiums and fees earned declining 15.2%.

The title insurance division saw lower revenues in both direct and agency operations.

Net investment income increased, reflecting a growth in the invested asset base and slightly higher investment yields earned in the quarter.

Pretax loss came in at $119.6M, compared to an income of $106.0M.

Net loss stood at $91.7M, compared to the year-ago profit of $88.7M.

Total operating expenses were down 3.4% on a yearly basis to $1.84B from $1.91B.