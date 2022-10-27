Avantor Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 27, 2022 1:53 PM ETBy: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Avantor (AVTR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.33 (-5.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.85B (+1.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AVTR has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 16 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 12 downward.
