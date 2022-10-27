Masco (NYSE:MAS) on Thursday was downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform by analysts at RBC Capital after the maker of building materials reported Q3 earnings that missed estimates and provided lower guidance for full-year results.

Masco, whose brands include Behr paint and Delta faucets, yesterday reported adjusted EPS of $0.98, missing estimates by $0.08. Revenue was little changed from the prior year at $2.2 billion, missing the consensus estimate by $50 million.

The company lowered its full-year earnings guidance to a range of $3.70 to $3.80 a share from the prior outlook of $4.15 to $4.25, compared with the consensus estimate of $4.15 a share.

As a result, RBC cut its adjusted EPS estimate for 2022 to $3.73 from $4.16 previously.

“We still expect relative earnings resilience versus some peers and support from capital return and peer-leading return on invested capital (ROIC) over time,” Mike Dahl, analyst at RBC Capital said in the Oct. 27 report, “but believe this is balanced out by risks to 4Q/FY’23 as management navigates volume, foreign exchange, cost/inflation and competitive headwinds, with no clear near-term catalyst path for meaningful upside/re-rating.”

Masco’s stock this year has fallen 33%, compared with a 20% for the S&P 500 index (SP500), as pressures on the housing market affect demand for building materials. Amid surging inflation, the Federal Reserve this year has raised borrowing costs and put homebuying out of reach for more consumers.

“Demand moderated more than expected in the third quarter with most categories experiencing declining volumes year-over-year,” Keith Allman, president and CEO of Masco, said in a regularly scheduled call with investors. “Our operating profit was impacted by these lower volumes, higher operational costs and unfavorable foreign currency.”

RBC Capital lowered its price target for Masco to $47 a share from $57 a share, based on a multiple of 14 times its estimate for adjusted EPS in 2023.