Hot Stocks: CAT, HON, SHOP surge following quarterly reports; CS plunges

Earnings news remained the most potent driver of individual stocks during Thursday's midday trading. High-profile names like Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) and Honeywell (HON) rallied in the wake of their strong quarterly reports.

Shopify (SHOP) represented another standout gainer, expanding its value by about a fifth. The advance was triggered by a better-than-expected bottom line.

Elsewhere, a substantial quarterly loss put pressure on Credit Suisse (CS), which was hurt by a multi-billion-dollar charge.

Gainers

Caterpillar (CAT) reported a Q3 profit that reached a company record, as strong pricing allowed it to post revenue growth of 21%. The results also beat analysts' consensus on both the top and bottom lines.

CAT's Q3 revenue totaled $15B, including $1.6B from higher prices and $1.4B from increased sales volume. Thanks to the earnings report, shares of the maker of construction equipment climbed 9% in intraday action.

A strong quarterly report lifted shares of Honeywell (HON) as well. The company beat projections with its quarterly results and provided an upbeat forecast. The results sent HON higher by about 4% in midday trading.

Shopify (SHOP) also experienced a rush of investor interest, inspired by its latest financial figures. Shares of the e-commerce platform soared more than 19% in midday action after it delivered a Q3 loss that was narrower than analysts had predicted.

The company's revenue figure rose 22% from last year to reach $1.4B. SHOP added that monthly recurring revenue came in at $107M, up 8% from the previous year.

Decliner

Credit Suisse (CS) plunged in the wake of its quarterly report. Shares of the Swiss bank dropped almost 20% in intraday action after the company reported a deep loss for Q3. The red ink came about mostly as a result of a $3.7B charge related to the reassessment of deferred tax assets.

Looking at revenue, CS reported 4% growth from the previous quarter. However, the total was down 30% from the previous year, reflecting lower net revenue in the Investment Bank and Wealth Management units.

