Oct. 27, 2022

  • Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) announced Thursday a deal to license its anti-seizure therapy Sympazan (clobazam) oral film to Otter Pharmaceuticals, LLC, a unit of Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT).
  • Per the terms, Aquestive (AQST) is set to receive an upfront payment of $9.0M for selling Sympazan IP rights to the Assertio (ASRT) unit.
  • Additionally, the company is entitled to milestone payment and royalties worth $6M from Assertio (ASRT) if the patent coverage for Sympazan extends into 2039.
  • The transaction provides Aquestive (AQST) with non-dilutive financing to support the development of its epinephrine sublingual film AQST-109, Chief Executive Daniel Barber remarked.
  • “Our commercial expertise will now be able to focus on the potential launch of AQST-109 if approved by the FDA,” he added.
  Promising data on AQST-109 sent AQST shares sharply higher in September.

