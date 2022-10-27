Check Point Software Tech rallies 9% on Q3 estimates beat, FY guidance raise
Oct. 27, 2022 1:32 PM ETCHKPBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Check Point Software Tech (CHKP) jumps 9% as the Co. delivered a strong Q3 results reflecting solid execution during the quarter.
- The deferred revenues were $1.647B, a 13% growth Y/Y, an increase of $191B. Billing also were strong and grew by 8%, reaching $559M.
- Now that the Co. gives the guidance for the projection for the Q4, the updated range for the year will be from $2.299B to $2.349B vs. consensus of $2.32B, which means that the Co. is placed very much at the high end of their projection from the beginning of the year.
- Similarly, the non-GAAP EPS, original range was $6.90 to $7.50, and the updated range is $7.20 to $7.40 vs. consensus of $7.20, which is, again, at the high end of the EPS expectation. GAAP EPS expected to be $1.22 less.
- During the quarter, the Co. continued to buyback program and purchased 2.7M shares for $325M on an average price of $122/share.
- The Co. sees double-digit growth both in product and in security subscription, and it continue to focus on the top-line, while maintaining a very strong profitability.
