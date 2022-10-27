Carlsberg revenue soars as Asian drinkers help raise volumes
- Danish brewer Carlsberg (OTCPK:CABGY) on Wednesday reported Q3 revenue of DKK 20.2B (+13%Y/Y) helped by strong volume growth across its business regions, especially Asia.
- The 19.3% growth in Asia masked weakness in its international premium brands volumes stemming from the situation in Ukraine.
- Q3 total beverages volumes were 36 million hectoliters, +3.6% organically.
- The beermaker also said it intends to buy back DKK 1.5B shares under its fourth quarterly repurchase program.
- For full-year, expects organic growth in operating profit of 10-12%, forex impact on operating profit now to be >DKK 250M vs previous forecast of ~DKK 350M. Capex at constant currencies ~DKK 4.5B for 2022.
- "Looking ahead, the business environment remains challenging, with an uncertain macro situation, very high inflation and weakening consumer sentiment." - CEO Cees ’t Hart
- Shares +1%
