STMicroelectronics drops 7% on guiding Q4 revenue below consensus

Oct. 27, 2022 2:32 PM ETSTMBy: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • STMicroelectronics (STM) -7% after reporting Q3 results. GAAP EPS of $1.16 beats by 11 cents.
  • Net revenues totaled $4.32 billion, a year-over-year increase of 35.2%. On a year-over-year basis, the Company recorded higher net sales in all product groups and sub-groups. Year-over-year net sales to OEMs and Distribution increased 34.1% and 37.4%, respectively.
  • Revenue break-up: Automotive and Discrete Group revenue up 55.5% Y/Y to $1.56B, Analog, MEMS and Sensors revenue up 9.7% Y/Y to $1.38B, Microcontrollers and Digital ICs revenue up 47.7% Y/Y to $1.37B.
  • Gross profit totaled $2.06 billion, a year-over-year increase of 54.7%. Gross margin of 47.6%, 60 basis points above the mid-point of the Company’s guidance, increased 600 basis points year-over-year, principally due to favorable pricing and improved product mix, partially offset by the inflation of manufacturing input costs.
  • 4Q22 Outlook: Net revenues are expected to be $4.40 billion ($4.44B consensus), an increase of 1.8% sequentially, plus or minus 350 basis points; Gross margin of 47.3%, plus or minus 200 basis points.
  • The Q4 guidance translates into full year 2022 net revenues of about $16.10 billion ($16.09B consensus), representing a 26.2% year-over-year growth and gross margin of about 47.3%.
  • Press Release

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.