STMicroelectronics drops 7% on guiding Q4 revenue below consensus
Oct. 27, 2022 2:32 PM ETSTMBy: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- STMicroelectronics (STM) -7% after reporting Q3 results. GAAP EPS of $1.16 beats by 11 cents.
- Net revenues totaled $4.32 billion, a year-over-year increase of 35.2%. On a year-over-year basis, the Company recorded higher net sales in all product groups and sub-groups. Year-over-year net sales to OEMs and Distribution increased 34.1% and 37.4%, respectively.
- Revenue break-up: Automotive and Discrete Group revenue up 55.5% Y/Y to $1.56B, Analog, MEMS and Sensors revenue up 9.7% Y/Y to $1.38B, Microcontrollers and Digital ICs revenue up 47.7% Y/Y to $1.37B.
- Gross profit totaled $2.06 billion, a year-over-year increase of 54.7%. Gross margin of 47.6%, 60 basis points above the mid-point of the Company’s guidance, increased 600 basis points year-over-year, principally due to favorable pricing and improved product mix, partially offset by the inflation of manufacturing input costs.
- 4Q22 Outlook: Net revenues are expected to be $4.40 billion ($4.44B consensus), an increase of 1.8% sequentially, plus or minus 350 basis points; Gross margin of 47.3%, plus or minus 200 basis points.
- The Q4 guidance translates into full year 2022 net revenues of about $16.10 billion ($16.09B consensus), representing a 26.2% year-over-year growth and gross margin of about 47.3%.
