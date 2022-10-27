Gold Fields' (NYSE:GFI) proposed $6.7B takeover of Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) "doesn't make fundamental sense," according to Joe Foster, who manages active gold funds at the VanEck investment firm, which is Yamana's biggest shareholder.

Gold Fields (GFI) has argued the deal would provide long-term growth and deliver cost savings, but Foster told Reuters on Thursday that the merger would create a more complex company with little synergy, and both miners would do better on their own than as a combined group.

The deal must win approval of 66.67% of Yamana (AUY) shareholders and 75% of Gold Fields (GFI) shareholders at votes scheduled for November 21 and 22, respectively; Foster told Reuters the outcome is "up in the air."

Investor concerns that the deal was dilutive and overvalued Yamana (AUY) sent Gold Fields (GFI) shares plunging more than 20% on the day of the announcement.