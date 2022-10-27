Sanofi Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 27, 2022 2:44 PM ETSanofi (SNY)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is €2.66 (+22.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is €12.04B (+15.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SNY has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward.
